MISFYA is here to take you on an ass-shaking sonic journey

Dancefloors are the sweetest escape during a cultural malaise. Modern techno was born out of an industrial collapse amid the rising tide of a technological revolution. From its ruins emerged a digital-first, DIY approach to music production that still reverberates. Today, tools like Logic Pro, GarageBand, and Ableton have further democratised the creative process, allowing artists to self-produce from their bedrooms. But this technological development has also pushed AI deeper into the arts, and we find ourselves both resisting and depending on the very technologies we critique. It’s this tension – equal parts fear and fascination – that pulses through the mechanical, spluttering beats of Paris-born, London-based artist MISFYA.
MISFYA’s music is an invitation to figure things out on the dancefloor, to use the club as catharsis. Their chaotically controlled basslines, glitchy textures, and whispered vocals ask listeners to feel first and think later. Their cyberpunk aesthetic is equally evocative: her neon hues and high-contrast imagery mirror Y2K revivalism fused with nostalgic futurism.
For MISFYA, the process matters as much as the product. Their Instagram series Behind the FYA gives a raw glimpse into the DIY construction of songs like “Coz I’m That Motherf*Ckin”, a track where her soft whispers collide with glitching, mutating production. The song became a breakout moment, unlocking major milestones including recognition from Resident Advisor.
Known for heavyweight mixes and an unapologetic stage presence, MISFYA has lit up venues like Fabric, Printworks, Village Underground, and Colour Factory. Now, with their SXSW London debut approaching, they speak to us about navigating the noise, reclaiming confidence, and building their sonic universe:
"I want my music to make listeners feel sexy in their skin and unstoppable"
What role does music play in your life?
Music is at the core of what gives me spark and joy in this life, I wouldn’t be the same without it.
Who are your influences, both in and out of music?
I’d say namely BAMBII, UNIIQU3, Liv.e, Bonnie Banane, Sevdaliza, Yseult, Rosalia. I rate how each of them has made their own unique and authentic mark, from their music all the way through to their visuals and performance. Also, jungle and Juke pioneers such as Roni Size and DJ Rashad. Beyond music, I’m influenced by fashionistas who blend interesting silhouettes with y2k notes such as Sierra Renas, and Myla (@pradaolic on Instagram) for example. And mixed media artists such as Kita Savi, Lironeini and Lea Esmaili.
How do you want your music to make people feel?
I think that changes depending on the project, currently I want my music to make listeners feel sexy in their skin and unstoppable.
What has been the biggest push and challenge in your career so far?
My biggest challenge has been loosening the “claw” of perfection. I’m incredibly critical of myself and my work, I’ve had multiple burnouts due to pushing myself too hard. I’m moving towards having more grace especially as I’m self-managed and independent, it’s a one-man show over here!
My single ‘COZ I’M THAT MOTHERF*CKIN’ has been the catalyst to many sick opportunities and milestones as an artist. Hit my first 100k+ streams, landed me a Spotify playlist cover, I signed to a publisher shortly after, played Glastonbury that year (2023) too. I’m very grateful.
What should we expect from your SXSW set?
A high-energy & bass-heavy set! I’m here to take you on an ass-shaking sonic journey. I’ll be spinning my latest EP ‘LOVE (THIS) GAME’ and some unreleased tracks too, which I look forward to doing.
Why do you think it is important for there to be queer artists at SXSW?
Queer artists bring as much to the table (if not more) as the next artist, it’s only right to be equally platformed. Not as a gesture of tokenism but in genuine recognition of our talent. I hope we can get to a point in the music industry where it’s a no-brainer to have queer representation on festival lineups and beyond.
Are there any other queer artists who inspire you?
BXKS, Doechii, HASZNAT, Kelela, LCN, Ledbyber, TaliaBle to name a few!