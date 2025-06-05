MISFYA is here to take you on an ass-shaking sonic journey

What role does music play in your life?

Music is at the core of what gives me spark and joy in this life, I wouldn’t be the same without it.

Who are your influences, both in and out of music?

I’d say namely BAMBII, UNIIQU3, Liv.e, Bonnie Banane, Sevdaliza, Yseult, Rosalia. I rate how each of them has made their own unique and authentic mark, from their music all the way through to their visuals and performance. Also, jungle and Juke pioneers such as Roni Size and DJ Rashad. Beyond music, I’m influenced by fashionistas who blend interesting silhouettes with y2k notes such as Sierra Renas, and Myla (@pradaolic on Instagram) for example. And mixed media artists such as Kita Savi, Lironeini and Lea Esmaili.

How do you want your music to make people feel?

I think that changes depending on the project, currently I want my music to make listeners feel sexy in their skin and unstoppable.

What has been the biggest push and challenge in your career so far?

My biggest challenge has been loosening the “claw” of perfection. I’m incredibly critical of myself and my work, I’ve had multiple burnouts due to pushing myself too hard. I’m moving towards having more grace especially as I’m self-managed and independent, it’s a one-man show over here!

My single ‘COZ I’M THAT MOTHERF*CKIN’ has been the catalyst to many sick opportunities and milestones as an artist. Hit my first 100k+ streams, landed me a Spotify playlist cover, I signed to a publisher shortly after, played Glastonbury that year (2023) too. I’m very grateful.

What should we expect from your SXSW set?

A high-energy & bass-heavy set! I’m here to take you on an ass-shaking sonic journey. I’ll be spinning my latest EP ‘LOVE (THIS) GAME’ and some unreleased tracks too, which I look forward to doing.

Why do you think it is important for there to be queer artists at SXSW?

Queer artists bring as much to the table (if not more) as the next artist, it’s only right to be equally platformed. Not as a gesture of tokenism but in genuine recognition of our talent. I hope we can get to a point in the music industry where it’s a no-brainer to have queer representation on festival lineups and beyond.

Are there any other queer artists who inspire you?

BXKS, Doechii, HASZNAT, Kelela, LCN, Ledbyber, TaliaBle to name a few!

MISFYA plays the GAY TIMES SXSW London Showcase on 6 June at XOYO, from 9pm. More info here.