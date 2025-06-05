Jessica Winter turns pop into a raw, theatrical exorcism

Pop music has historically been dismissed as an unserious genre, but in recent years, its glossy surface has given way to emotional complexity and experimental edge, led in large part by queer women pushing its boundaries. Among them is Portsmouth-raised singer, songwriter, and producer Jessica Winter, whose long-overdue moment is finally arriving.

Born with a condition that required multiple hip surgeries, Winter spent much of her childhood in and out of hospital. By the age of two, her legs were immobilised in a wide split, and recovery meant months in back braces and casts. Her mum, looking for any way to keep her entertained, placed her in front of the piano. It was there that she first began to experiment with sound. Music wasn’t just a toy or a pastime; it was the beginning of a lifelong escape.

Leaning into punk, 80s synths and high-octave vocals, Winter’s music is a pop bonfire: maximalist, genre-melding sounds feel like it was born from chaos. With sardonic humour and a flair for spectacle, Winter turns trauma into theatre, heartbreak into hooks.

Her debut My First Album – titled firmly tongue-in-cheek – is not so much an introduction as it is a reclamation of autonomy, artistry, and of self. It’s a record shaped by a deep love of pantomime, and a refusal to be anyone but herself. Winter has lived many lives: squats in Portsmouth, punk bands in her teens, brushes with Scientology, and a years-long fight to be taken seriously as a woman in music.

Ahead of its release this July, Winter will take to the GAY Times stage at SXSW. We caught up to talk about pop, pain, and what it really means to marry yourself.