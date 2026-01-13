MacKenzie Scott gives historic $45 million donation to LGBTQ+ nonprofit The Trevor Project

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated a historic $45 million to The Trevor Project.

The exciting news was announced in a statement from the LGBTQIA+ nonprofit’s CEO, Jaymes Black, who revealed that it was the “single largest one-time donation” in the organisation’s 27-year history.

“This extraordinary contribution comes at a pivotal moment for our organisation and the LGBTQ+ young people we serve. Major gifts of this magnitude are backed by rigorous vetting and thoughtful approaches to philanthropy,” they said.

“A $45 million investment in The Trevor Project reflects deep confidence in our mission, impact, operations, and long-term vision. We were also fortunate to receive a $6 million gift from MacKenzie Scott in 2020, and remain grateful for the continued trust this new donation represents.”

“We are committed to investing this funding with great care. Over the coming months, we will roadmap a strategic and thoughtful investment plan focused on strengthening our core crisis services, improving long-term sustainability, and accelerating our progress toward a world where every LGBTQ+ young person knows they are loved and supported.”

Towards the end of their statement, Black described Scott’s generous support as a powerful message to LGBTQIA+ young people that “the world is full of people fighting for their safety and well-being.”

Scott’s donation comes at a time when conservative public figures, right-winged lawmakers and various world leaders have increased their efforts to target LGBTQIA+ youth through archaic legislation and dangerous rhetoric.

Unsurprisingly, this influx of political hostility and stigma has had a noticeable effect on the daily lives of queer and trans youth.

In October, The Trevor Project shared an alarming study that revealed the rise of mental distress amongst LGBTQIA+ young people in the US.

The report, which was published on 16 October, followed 1,689 LGBTQIA+ people aged 13 to 24, from September 2023 to March 2025. Participants completed a 139-question survey on various risk and protective factors across three sessions at six-month intervals.⁠

Researchers found mental health distress increased significantly over the first year. Anxiety symptoms rose from 57% to 68%, and depression from 48% to 54%. Suicidal ideation increased from 41% to 47%

⁠However, the data also showed that LGBTQIA+ youth living in affirming homes had 37% lower odds of experiencing suicidal thoughts. Strong family support reduced those odds even further, by 62%, after accounting for age, gender identity, sexual orientation, and race or ethnicity.⁠

⁠The study also highlighted the ongoing harm of conversion therapy, which remains a significant contributor to mental health distress. Reports of being threatened with the practice doubled, and exposure rose from 9% to 15%.⁠

⁠Trans and non-binary youth aged 13 to 17 reported the poorest mental health outcomes, consistently showing double the rates of anxiety and suicidal thoughts compared to cisgender peers.⁠

⁠While suicide attempts declined from 11% to 7% for LGBTQIA+ youth, the rate remains higher than national estimates for cisgender heterosexual youth.⁠

Read the full study here.