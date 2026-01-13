Gay footballer Josh Cavallo accuses former club of homophobia: ‘The fans deserve honesty’

Josh Cavallo has made a bombshell claim against his former football club, Adelaide United FC.

Back in May, the openly gay athlete and the Australian football team announced they would be parting ways in a joint statement.

“Adelaide United can confirm that Josh Cavallo will be moving on from the Club for an opportunity overseas, with both parties embracing this next step in his journey with mutual respect and gratitude for everything shared along the way,” the team wrote.

Cavallo echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Adelaide United gave me the platform to grow as a footballer, but more importantly, it gave me a place to grow as a person.

“I’ll always be grateful to this Club for embracing me and allowing me to live authentically. The support from my teammates, coaches, staff, and the incredible Reds fans has meant the world to me.”

While it initially seemed Cavallo’s journey with Adelaide United ended on good terms, his latest statement paints a different picture.

On 13 January, the 26-year-old football star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram reflecting on his final season and departure.

“It’s taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended, but I think the fans deserve honesty,” he wrote.

Cavallo — who was benched during his final outing with the club — claimed that “decisions were made by people in power” to block his opportunities because of his sexuality.

“Under the new management, it became clear that I wasn’t allowed on the pitch because of politics. It’s hard to swallow when I realised my own club was homophobic,” he continued.

“I was angry because people thought I was sidelined based on injuries, when in reality, it was internal homophobia that kept me on the bench.

“I stayed professional, kept my head down, and worked hard every day, which I’m proud of. Yet no matter how much I produced or improved, my contributions were continuously ignored. It brought a lot of negativity and affected my well-being as a professional footballer.”

Cavallo added that the alleged behaviour from club officials had been a major fear he had before coming out, saying it made him question whether he should have kept his sexuality a secret.

The Melbourne, Victoria–raised footballer also accused his former teammates of displaying homophobic behaviour toward him and his fiancée, Leighton Morrell.

“I felt incredibly isolated and wondered if I’d made the mistake of sharing my story. I felt things going backwards, not just on the pitch, but in the one place I thought was a safe space, and after seeing a group chat of teammates mocking a picture of me and my partner only added to this heartache,” he wrote.

Towards the end of his statement, Cavallo addressed his recent move to the UK, describing it as a “fresh start” that helped him “breathe again.”

“I hope I can fall back in love with the sport that means everything to me. Despite the way it ended behind the scenes, I refuse to let it ruin my connection to this city. Adelaide is where I found my wings. To the fans and supporters: thank you for your passion and backing. You deserve honesty and success. You were incredible to play in front of. Thank you,” he concluded.

On the same day Cavallo shared his post, Adelaide United FC responded to the accusations in a statement on its website.

“Adelaide United is aware of a statement published on social media this morning by former player Josh Cavallo. The Club is extremely disappointed by the claims made and categorically rejects the allegations, including any suggestion that Adelaide United is homophobic,” the statement read.

“All on-field decisions relating to team selection are made solely on footballing grounds. Adelaide United has always been committed to fostering an inclusive environment for players, staff, and supporters, and we remain proud of our ongoing work to promote inclusion across football.

“Strengthening inclusivity must remain an ongoing focus for the game, and the Club looks forward to hosting the fourth annual Pride Cup this weekend against Melbourne Victory. The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Cavallo’s recent statement comes six months after he announced his move to the UK.

“It’s not goodbye forever, but now, it’s time to leave the nest with my fiancé by my side,” he wrote in July.

That same month, Cavallo revealed he had signed with Peterborough Sports FC. In December, the former Drag Race Down Under guest judge joined Stamford AFC.