“This is the revolution”: Paul Preciado on trans history, a non-binary future and Orlando: My Political Biography

They say in Dalston you’re never more than ten feet from a copy of Testo Junkie. Paul Preciado’s semi-autobiographical gender theory has informed and guided a generation of trans people’s relationship with medicine and their own history since its publication in 2008 and translation into English in 2013.

Having since been translated into six languages, copies of Testo Junkie now exist around the world, well-thumbed and tattered in the bottoms of transmasculine backpacks. But what’s well-read at the bottom of Preciado’s backpack is not his own but Virginia Woolf’s first successful work, Orlando. A novel that tells the story of a fifteenth century aristocrat who one day, during a trip to Turkey wakes up having changed sex, Preciado declares early in his adaptation that he never wrote a biography because he felt like Woolf had “already written it.”

The film takes the form of a letter, read by Preciado, to Virginia Woolf, catching her up on the reality of gender change in the 21st century, but also astutely points out that Orlando was published in 1928, nine years after the establishment of Magnus Hirschfield’s Institute for Sexual Science which famously treated Lili Elbe in 1930. The rest of the cast is composed of young and old trans people, all but one of whom play Orlando, of all descriptions performing texts from Orlando, blended with experiences from their own life, imagining an aristocrat in a psychiatric assessment and drag queens nursing Orlando back to health. Supplementary characters include a doctor and a psychiatrist who look suspiciously like Deleuze and Foucault, and a benevolent judge played by French author, film maker and one time Drag Race France guest judge, Virginie Despentes.

This is your directorial debut, right? What made you turn to film for this project, specifically?

I never thought I would make a film. Then the German/French TV platform ARTE came to me and they said that they wanted to do a documentary biopic about my life. I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is such a horrifying idea.’ I said, ‘Please don’t do it.’ But they really wanted to make the film. I thought, if I don’t stop them, they will do it… I went to a meeting with them and I think I was possessed by the phantom of Virginia Woolf or something. I said, ‘Stop this conversation. If you really want to make a biopic on my life it’s going to have to be an adaptation of Orlando by Virginia Woolf.’ I thought that would be the end of the conversation. Then they were like, ‘Oh, what a fantastic idea, who’s gonna make this film?’ And someone said, ‘Oh, maybe Paul?’ And then I, in a kind of crazy way, said yes. Then I thought, how am I going to do this? Because I’d never made a film before.

What were your influences and inspirations when you looked to make the film?

I realised that I hated film as a medium because of the way mainstream film had represented us. It was always within this tradition of horror films and trans women being the killer, otherwise it’s trans men being killed at the end. So I had to go through a reconciliation with the medium. I had two conflicting traditions that came to me. One was intellectual film essays from French culture in the 60s, like Chris Marker, Godard, even Chantal Ackerman – how they answer questions about the relationship between fiction and reality. But I realised that the tradition that was most influential for me was really underground queer punk films, films by Jack Smith, or Ashley Hans Scheirl and Barbara Hammer – the underground films of the 80s and 90s. The film becomes an experimental laboratory, a parallel political reality. I love that dimension, and that really comes from activism and punk underground scenes more than from mainstream cinema.

The cast of the film are incredible – I wanted to know how they all came to be in the movie?

So the TV platform [ARTE] thought that I would be Orlando, and that I would be telling the story of my life through my own body. I immediately knew that that was not the point at all. So I called a casting, and my producers were like, ‘Who’s going to come to a casting of Orlando?’ Then 100 people show up, of all ages. Out of the 100 people, maybe 40 people couldn’t really play in front of a camera, which is also something which is special, not everyone is ready to actually be able to perform in front of a camera.