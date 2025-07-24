This legendary wrestler wants to join Drag Race’s Pit Crew

A legendary wrestler and actor wants to don budgie smugglers as a member of Drag Race’s Pit Crew.

On 24 July, CM Punk shared an Instagram Story showing himself watching an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10. In the caption, he asked, “How do I get on the Pit Crew?”, revealing that his wife – and fellow wrestler – AJ Lee “demands this”.

Given that wrestling is essentially drag as a contact sport, fans literally screamed at the idea of the two worlds colliding.

A repost of Punk’s Story quickly gained traction across social media, with reactions ranging from “this is making me geek out – [drag and wrestling] are literally two of my biggest hyperfixations” to others begging RuPaul to “PUT HIM ON DRAG RACE NOW!”

“I do really need him on the Pit Crew,” wrote one fan, while another posted: “CM PUNK ON A DRAG RACE MAKEOVER CHALLENGE WHEN!?”

Punk, who currently wrestles under the Raw brand for WWE, is widely regarded as one of the most influential professional wrestlers of all time.

He has since pursued a career as an actor, starring in the horror films Rabid, Girl on the Third Floor (both 2019) and Jakob’s Wife (2021). Between 2021 and 2023, he recurred as Ricky Rabies on Starz’s wrestling drama Heels.

Outside of entertainment, he’s known for his progressive values, identifying as a pro-choice feminist and outspoken supporter of Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA+ rights, and Palestinian liberation.

He’s also a vocal advocate for the trans community. In June, he attended a protest in support of transgender youth and against UPMC – Pittsburgh’s largest healthcare provider – after it announced plans to end gender-affirming care for patients under 19.

In 2023, Punk brought a fan into the ring and held up their sign reading “Support LGBTQ+ Youth” to applause from the crowd.

He told the audience: “The reason I support trans kids, trans grown-ups, gays, and lesbians is because I know when I was growing up, I didn’t fit in anywhere.

“It was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can comb my hair, I can listen to jazz – I don’t know what.

“But to be somebody who’s gay, lesbian, and especially trans – I don’t know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don’t feel I belong in. That is why I support that.”

So yeah… CM Punk for Drag Race, when?