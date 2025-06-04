Drag Race: Mistress Isabelle Brooks dishes on the ‘chaos and confusion’ of All Stars 10

Since its premiere in May, Drag Race fans worldwide have immersed themselves in the captivating 10th season of All Stars. Unlike past entries of the beloved spin-off, the new batch of episodes has adopted a tournament-style format, featuring its cast of 18 queens placed in three different brackets and competing across three episodes for points and a place in the semi-finals. With stakes at an all-time high, the queens have held nothing back in their quest to snag the crown.

One queen who has unapologetically shaken up the competition is Mistress Isabelle Brooks of bracket two. Since strutting back into the workroom alongside Kerri Colby, Tina Burner, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Jorgeous and Nicole Paige Brooks, the season 15 queen has brought all the messy hijinks and comedy that Drag Race fans know and love. From tricking Nicole and Kerri out of their MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) points to the wig-gate feud with Tina Burner, Mistress has seemingly put to rest her congenial era and returned to her lovable villain persona. With the competition on All Stars 10 heating up, we spoke with Mistress about her return to the Drag Race franchise, her legacy and if she has a favourite UK queen.

Your run on All Stars 10 has been absolutely iconic so far. When you got the call to return to the Drag Race franchise, did you have anything you wanted to prove to the judges, the fans or yourself?

Going into All Stars 10, I really didn’t want to prove anything. I think that’s what makes my character so relaxed and what allows me to have fun. I, at the end of the day, have already become a star from being on Drag Race. I literally have toured the world. I do so much social media content. Every Monday is Mistress Monday on my YouTube channel. And I feel like going in; it more so was for myself to have fun and for the people watching at home to have fun. I think I always joke around about it, but really when I was on season 15, I feel like I could have been crowned. Sasha was an amazing winner. Sasha did her big one; any one of us — Anetra, Luxx, or myself —we would have been an amazing winner. I think that season 15 was so jam-packed with talent that it was anyone’s game. But I feel like the second time around, it was like, ‘Oh, I could have won the 1st time. So I’m gonna just continue doing what I do and just do my big one.’

How did you approach All Stars 10 differently than season 15?

I didn’t approach All Stars 10 any differently. I think on my original season, I played with my heart on my sleeve, and I was really in the moment, and as we can see, that also plays out in my run on All Stars 10. I feel like you don’t have to guess how I feel. I’m going to tell you exactly how I feel. I’m going to torment the girls if they come with drama of their own, I’m going to bring it to the forefront. I think that my strategy going in both times is always to just be fully and authentically myself, and I think that’s what works best for me.

All Stars 10 ushers in a huge change to the spin-off’s signature format by splitting the cast into three brackets of six. There’s also the MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) point exchange. Is there a particular moment from this season that left you gooped and gagged?

What gagged me the most this time is if you’re not in the top, you’re in the bottom. I think that makes for such messy TV. And I think that makes the points matter much, much more. And I love it. It’s a it’s a double-edged sword baby, but it makes for good TV.