“We’re ready to go”: Overcompensating’s Benito Skinner teases potential season 2 storylines

Benito Skinner has opened up some of the stories he wants to explore in Overcompensating season two.

On 15 May, the LGBTQIA+ coming-of-age series made its highly anticipated premiere on Prime Video.

Created and written by Skinner, the half-hour comedy follows the “wild, chaotic journey of Benny,” a former football player and homecoming king, as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

He becomes “fast friends” with Carmen (Wallay Barram), a “high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs”.

The official synopsis continues: “With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs.

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

Since its release, Overcompensating has garnered universal acclaim for its hilarious writing, multilayered storylines, stellar cast performances, and inclusive LGBTQIA+ representation.

While the LGBTQIA+ comedy has continued to gain viral success, the bosses at Prime Video have yet to renew the series for a second season.

Fortunately, Skinner and the Overcompensating creative team are prepared if the network confirms a sophomore entry.

During a recent interview at an FYC event in Hollywood, the Queer As Folk star revealed that they have “so many stories” they want to explore.

“We’re so inspired by this cast and some of the people who came in for one day. We got Connie [Britton] and Kyle [MacLachlan] for, like for days total, and what they’ve done in this show is remarkable,” he explained, per Out.

“Caleb Heron was there for one day. Owen Thiele was there for like three. There’s so much more to say in that experience of someone who’s in the closet versus out, and the friction and finding friendship and that. Also, the siblings! There’s so much to say here, and if you’ve seen the finale, you know that they might have to talk. I think we’re ready to go. I mean, we’ve pitched it. We’re ready.”

Skinner also opened up about the importance of Overcompensating’s coming-out story and why it still remains relevant today.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had in the past few months are like, ‘Oh, but a coming out story now? Everyone’s gay.’ Maybe in Los Angeles and maybe in New York, but I don’t think we know what people are saying in locker rooms in Idaho still,” he explained.

“And I think if it’s anything like what’s going on in the White House, it’s probably not that nice. It really took me one like that some said when I was in first grade to be like, ‘Oh, I’m unlovable like this. I have to change who I am.”

Toward the end of his sit-down, the Search Party star shared a few tips on how fans can help get Overcompensating a second season.

“Go home and stream it, even if you’ve seen it, before you go to bed. It’s really beautiful on the TV, the light reflecting off of it as you leave the house for the day,” he joked.

Skinner’s recent interview comes a few weeks after he opened up to PRIDE about creating the show’s chaotic and spicy sex scenes.

“This feels true and honest, and this is how my experience was. Sex can be terrifying, bizarre, weird, hot… I think you can have sex dreams in college! All of these should feel how they really feel. If it felt honest to us, we were going to have it,” the former GAY TIMES cover star explained to the news outlet.

