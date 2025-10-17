The Wheel of Time’s Taylor Napier strips down to tiny swim briefs in sizzling new shoot

Taylor Napier has brought the heat to the fall season in his new shoot, and fans (including us) can’t get enough.

In a sizzling new spread for Out – photographed by Ramon Christian – the handsome talent traverses a deserted and cloudy beach.

In one snapshot, Napier is standing in the sand, dressed in an unbuttoned white shirt and cream-coloured shorts.

Another photo showcased the 35-year-old walking along the tranquil waves, dressed in nothing but a black Versace swim brief, which, of course, highlights his impeccable body.

The shoot also featured Napier sporting a beige swim brief that left very little to the imagination.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy set of photos has been a hit with fans, who flocked to Napier’s Instagram comment section with relatable and thirst-fueled reactions.

One commenter wrote: “Yeah, I’m obsessed with him after that spread.”

Another Taylor Napier enthusiast commented, “My god, am I dreaming?” with a third fan adding: “He’s the hottest.”

In an accompanying interview with Out, Napier opened up about bringing the moody shoot to life.

“I loved it. I go to the gym a lot. I work out a lot, and I don’t do that to put on a baggy sweater over my body,” he told the news outlet.

“It is nice to be able to show off the hard work and be able to celebrate everything I put into being healthy, but also, honestly, a little bit of my vanity.”

Napier’s photoshoot comes a few months after he returned to our screens in the third season of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time.

The official synopsis reads: “After defeating Ishamael at the end of season two, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in season three, the threats against the Light are multiplying.

“The White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.”

In the batch of episodes, Napier reprised his role as Maksim, the fierce, dependable and multifaceted Warder who is in a committed relationship with Alanna (Priyanka Bose), an Aes Sedai of the Green Ajah, and Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani/Anthony Kaye), a fellow Warder.

While The Wheel of Time season three received universal acclaim from critics and viewers, earning a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, it didn’t receive a season four renewal, resulting in outrage from the show’s dedicated fandom.

In response to the cancellation, the Hanna star shared an on-set photo of himself and co-star Bose on Instagram, writing: “What a joy. There’s nothing more to say than that.”

While Napier isn’t returning to our screens as bicon Maksim, he’s recently been cast as Acar in Fox’s upcoming new series, The Faithful.