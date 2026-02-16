Singer Jsky to deliver TEDxNorthernQuarter talk on societal impacts of social media

Bury-based singer and songwriter Jsky – who we featured last year ahead of his headline appearance at the Manchester Pride festival – will deliver a talk on the psychological and societal impacts of social media later this year, as part of TEDxNorthernQuarter 2026. Also known for his work with the BBC’s new music Introducing show, and Channel 4’s body-positivity series Naked Beach, Jsky’s session will examine how digital validation affects modern ambition and self-worth, challenging audiences to rethink the metrics that define their lives.

This appearance follows “An Audience with Jsky”, held recently at the University of Salford’s MediaCity campus, which saw Jsky provide students with first-hand insights into media, music, and creative entrepreneurship.

“Jsky embodies the bold, authentic spirit of the Northern Quarter,” said Simran Whitham, Managing Director of TEDxNorthernQuarter. “His insights into navigating digital identity are vital in our current landscape. We are thrilled to host this essential conversation at the magnificent Stoller Hall this September.”

As a prominent advocate for body positivity and LGBTQ+ representation, Jsky’s talk aims to provide attendees with practical perspectives for maintaining mental well-being in an increasingly connected world. His appearance marks a significant moment for the region’s creative landscape, bringing a uniquely Northern perspective to a global platform. The 2026 TEDxNorthernQuarter event will bring together a diverse roster of thinkers, innovators, and storytellers. Attendees can expect a day of bold ideas and challenging perspectives designed to inspire long-term impact.

Other guest speakers include Games Workshop co-founder Sir Ian Livingstone, entrepreneur Michael Adex, marketing expert Vicky Owens, multi-award winning software engineer Asia Sharif and Love Island star turned wellness influencer Scott Thomas.

