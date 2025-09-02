Rafael L. Silva exudes intensity in striking shirtless photoshoot

Rafael L. Silva is almost too hot to handle in his new photoshoot.

Captured by Dean Isidro for The Men Style Brasil, the 31-year-old actor shows off his physique in a striking series that “embodies intensity and authenticity”.

In one photo, Silva shows off his broad shoulders in a white tank top and leather pants. Another shot of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor captures him in just a pair of white and red shorts, while a third highlights his strength as he lowers an arm weight.

Naturally, his shoot has been a hit with fans, who flocked to the comment section to share their thirsty responses.

“OMFG… this man is gonna be the end of me,” one person wrote.

Another fan added: “OMG I swear this man is one of the sexiest I’ve ever enjoyed looking at. I sure hope his man appreciates him.”

A third Rafael L. Silva enthusiast echoed similar sentiments, writing: “F**KING HELL! It has to be illegal to look like this.”

Check out the photos below.

Silva first rose to fame as Carlos Reyes in Fox’s hit medical drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the series follows Austin’s fire and police departments as they navigate disasters, accidents and the complexities of their personal lives.

Since its debut, 9-1-1: Lone Star has been praised for its diverse cast and leading LGBTQIA+ representation, most notably through fan-favourite couple Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Silva), affectionately dubbed “Tarlos”.

Silva’s time in the 9-1-1 universe came to an end in February with the spin-off’s cancellation. In June, however, the Fluidity star returned to screens in Netflix’s crime family drama The Waterfront.

Set in Havenport, North Carolina, the series follows the Buckleys, a prominent yet dysfunctional family who own a local restaurant and control much of the town’s port and land. With their business slowly collapsing, patriarch Harlan Buckley – recently sidelined by health issues – steps back in to restore order and protect the family legacy.

Silva plays Shawn West, the new gay bartender at the Buckley family restaurant, who’s hiding a very big secret.

Unfortunately, on August 25, Deadline reported that The Waterfront would not return for a second season, despite spending five weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 for English-language series.

As of the time of writing, an official cancellation announcement has not been released.

If you’re feigning for more photos from Silva’s aforementioned photoshoot, click here.