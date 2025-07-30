Overcompensating: Amazon MGM Studios boss shares optimistic update on season 2

The future of Overcompensating has received a positive update.

During a recent interview with Variety, Amazon MGM Studios head Vernon Sanders said that they were “excited by what they’ve seen” with the hit LGBTQIA+ series and other Prime Video shows, such as Motorheads and We Were Liars.

While he refrained from confirming a season two renewal of Overcompensating, he teased that a writers’ room is already in place.

“Each show has a really passionate fanbase, and we’ve been really pleased by the completion rates of Motorheads and Overcompensating – so we’re going to be in conversations with all three,” Sanders continued.

“All three shows are working on season 2 writers rooms, and we’ll hope to have renewal announcements soon on some, if not all, of those shows.”

Sanders’ recent interview comes over a month after Benito Skinner, the creator of Overcompensating, revealed that he and the show’s creative team were “ready” to break ground on season two.

“We’re so inspired by this cast and some of the people who came in for one day. We got Connie [Britton] and Kyle [MacLachlan] for, like for days total, and what they’ve done in this show is remarkable,” he explained while attending a FYC event in Hollywood, California.

“Caleb Heron was there for one day. Owen Thiele was there for like three. There’s so much more to say in that experience of someone who’s in the closet versus out, and the friction and finding friendship and that.

“Also, the siblings! There’s so much to say here, and if you’ve seen the finale, you know that they might have to talk. I think we’re ready to go. I mean, we’ve pitched it. We’re ready.”

Toward the end of his sit-down, Skinner shared a few tips on how fans can help get the series a second season.

“Go home and stream it, even if you’ve seen it, before you go to bed. It’s really beautiful on the TV, the light reflecting off of it as you leave the house for the day,” he joked.

Overcompensating first made waves with TV viewers in May, following its highly anticipated premiere.

The half-hour comedy follows the “wild, chaotic journey of Benny,” a former football player and homecoming king, as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

He becomes “fast friends” with Carmen (Wallay Barram), a “high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs”.

The official synopsis adds: “With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs.

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

Since its release, Overcompensating has garnered widespread social media success and critical acclaim for its hilarious writing, multilayered storylines, stellar cast performances, unapologetic sex scenes, and inclusive LGBTQIA+ representation.