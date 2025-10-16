Omar Apollo on his sex scene in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer: “I always wanted to do that”

Omar Apollo has dished about his sex scenes with Daniel Craig in Queer.

Back in 2024, LGBTQIA+ film enthusiasts were first treated to the release of Luca Guadagnino’s critically acclaimed drama.

Based on William S. Burroughs’ 1985 short novel of the same name, the film follows Lee (Daniel Craig), an American outcast who flees to Mexico after a drug bust in New Orleans. While in Mexico City, he becomes infatuated with Allerton (Drew Starkey), a discharged serviceman from the U.S. Navy.

Queer also marks the acting debut of singer-songwriter Apollo, who shares a steamy sex scene with Craig.

During a recent interview with PRIDE, the “Ivy” singer opened up about the iconic NSFW moment, revealing that he had “always wanted” to film a sex scene for a Luca Guadagnino project.

“I always told myself if I were to do a sex scene, nude, it would be with Luca [Guadagnino] and a hot cast, and that just came right in front of me on the desk,” he told the outlet. “I was like, ‘Damn, I got to do it now.’ I promised myself.”

This isn’t the first time Apollo has spilled behind-the-scenes details about his love scene with Craig.

During a 2024 sit-down with Interview Magazine, the “Done With You” singer revealed to his Queer co-star Drew Starkey that he had consumed “gin and tonics” before his scene with Craig, describing it as a “vibe.”

“I had a really cool experience with him. He definitely has this presence to him that is felt from far away.

“I remember asking him, ‘How do you feel when the camera’s on?’ And he said, ‘To be honest, every time the camera’s on me, I’m terrified.’ I thought that was beautiful. You have to be vulnerable. You have to be open to these emotions. It was such an honest answer.”

Apollo also opened up about trying “the soup diet” ahead of filming his sex scene with Craig, admitting that he didn’t want to “look off.” Starkey refuted his concerns, saying he thought the scene was “very sensual.”

Queer is now available to stream on MUBI in the UK and on Max in the US.