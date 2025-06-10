“Of course they linked up”: Fans go wild for Taylor Zakhar Perez’s selfie with Cooper Koch

A new photo of Taylor Zakhar Perez and Cooper Koch has sent fans into a frenzy.

On Sunday (9 June), the final match of the 2025 French Open took place at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.

Like in previous years, an array of big-name celebrities filled the stands to watch some of the brightest tennis stars compete for the winning title, including Zakhar Perez and Koch.

Shortly after the match ended, the Red, White & Royal Blue star took to Instagram to share a series of photos, including a selfie with the Monsters actor.

In the snapshot, Zakhar Perez appears to be talking to someone off-camera, while a wide-eyed Koch is holding an oversized Roland Garros tennis ball.

Of course, the wholesome photo was an instant hit with fans on social media, with one person, X/Twitter, writing: “Of course they linked up.”

Another person joked, “OMG LIKE PLS KISS do us all a fucking favor,” while a third fan called for the two handsome actors to be cast in a film together.

Zakhar Perez and Koch’s recent photo isn’t the first time they have captivated social media users with their dashing good looks.

Last month, Koch collaborated with Calvin Klein for their sizzling new underwear campaign, which included shots of him wearing the brand’s “essential underwear” for the summer heat.

In an exclusive interview with Esquire, Koch reflected on the “really fun and exhausting“ shoot, during which he was accompanied by a personal trainer who had him “lifting weights and doing push-ups and working out the entire day to stay pumped-up.”

“I’d never really had that experience before, so I was tired by the end of the day, but ultimately it was so, so fun,“ said the star. “The sets were amazing. Mert Alas, the photographer, was so collaborative and had such great ideas, and we had so many laughs, and I just felt so grateful to be there the whole time.”

Like Koch, Zakhar Perez has also sent fans down a thirst-fueled spiral with his recent fashion collaboration.

In January, The Kissing Booth 3 star was named the new global underwear ambassador for Lacoste.

To ring in his exciting role, Zakhar Perez stripped down for a series of jaw-dropping photos and a dreamy 15-second promo video – which featured him walking around a lush Parisian apartment in nothing but a pair of white briefs.

A month later, the Minx star blessed fans with more underwear shots in his revealing spread for Flaunt Magazine, photographed by Nino Muñoz.

