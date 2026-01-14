Hedda star Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debut in The Fear of 13

Tessa Thompson is set to make her Broadway debut in the upcoming play The Fear of 13.

Based on David Sington’s documentary of the same name, the production — written by Ferrentino — tells the “extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit.”

The official synopsis reads: “Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence.

“As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination.

“By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.”

Thompson has signed on to play Jackie alongside Oscar winner and fellow Broadway first-timer Adrien Brody, who is set to reprise the role of Nick Yarris after portraying the public figure during the show’s 2024 West End run.

Directed by David Cromer, the play will have a 16-week limited engagement at the James Earl Jones Theatre, with previews beginning on 19 March and its opening night scheduled for 15 April.

Lastly, the production is partnering with the Innocence Project, an organisation founded by Barry C. Sheck and Peter J. Neufeld that “works to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice” by using DNA and other scientific advancements.

Thompson’s upcoming Broadway debut comes just months after the release of her hit sapphic film Hedda, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nia DaCosta.

Billed as a “provocative, modern reimagining” of Henrik Ibsen’s 1891 classic Hedda Gabler, Prime Video’s romantic drama follows its protagonist as she “finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life.”

“Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt, pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal,” the synopsis adds.

Following the film’s release, Thompson received widespread acclaim for her performance as the titular character and earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her work in the film.