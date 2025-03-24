The White Lotus fans have started to concoct theories on who they think will die at the end of season three.

Back in February, the beloved satirical HBO dramedy made its highly anticipated return.

Set in Thailand, season three follows a new batch of dysfunctional, wealthy, and campy characters who check into the fictional White Lotus resort with their emotional and physical baggage in tow.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalila Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Since its showstopping premiere, The White Lotus season three has captivated viewers with its jaw-dropping storylines – like the incest dynamic between brothers Saxon (Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Nivola), the downfall of Kate (Bibb), Jaclyn (Monaghan) and Laurie’s (Coon) friendship, and Rick’s (Goggins) vengeance quest.

However, the storyline that has remained at the forefront of fans’ minds has been the terrifying shooting at the start of the season – resulting in someone leaving the resort in a body bag, per The White Lotus tradition.

While there are two episodes left of season three, viewers have already started to share their finale theories, including the character they think will join White Lotus favourites – Armond (Murray Bartlett) and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) – in the afterlife.

“Guys, my crazy White Lotus theory is that a monkey gets a hold of a gun and just starts shooting,” one fan tweeted.

Another viewer theorized: “White Lotus prediction: the guy in Bangkok, kills the old man in revenge of his father, that old man’s mob goes on a rampage at the hotel trying to kill him, but instead the dad from the family stands in the way to purposely get killed so his family still gets life insurance.”

A third fan on Reddit predicted that the shooting would stem from Belinda (Rothwell) calling the police on Greg/Gary (Jon Gries).

“Belinda finally calls the police about Gary/Greg’s whereabouts, and they send Thai police to apprehend him. Timothy thinks it’s the feds trying to seize him, so he fires back, and a shootout happens. Either that, or the feds are originally there to arrest Timothy, and Greg/Gary freaks out and starts shooting. IDK seems to make sense to me,” they wrote.

A fourth viewer added: “For me, I am convinced one of the Ratliff family members dies from drinking a poisoned protein shake or something to do with berries. I am leaning towards Lochlan, since I believe he missed the convo about poisonous berries in the beginning. The protein shake has been such a focal point of contention for the family between its noise annoyance and representation of “masculinity” that something has to happen with it.”

While we’ll have to wait two more weeks for the finale, the latest episode –titled Denial – left quite an impression on fans.

Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate, grapple with the consequences of Jaclyn’s sexual encounter with Valentin, while Timothy contemplates a grim decision, torn between life and death with Gaitok’s gun in hand.

Meanwhile, Belinda is still consumed by fear, uncertain if Greg will become violent, while Rick sets his plan for avenging his father into motion. At the same time, Piper struggles to convince her mother that staying in Taiwan, China Thailand to pursue Buddhism is the path she should take.

And, of course, Saxon and Lochlan piece together their wild evening with Chloe and Chelsea, with the brothers slowly coming to the realisation that they did more than just drink and do illegal substances.

The penultimate episode of The White Lotus season three premieres on 30 March on HBO and will stream on 1 April in the UK on NOW TV.

Check more fan theories below.

it might be a total red herring but belinda is actually the only one who was blessed and prayed for protection. if that means anything, maybe everyone dies and she’s the sole survivor #thewhitelotus — ab (@irvingayliff.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 11:38 AM