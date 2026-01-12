Connor Storrie has the best reaction to a fan-made Heated Rivalry calendar

Connor Storrie had the best reaction to a fan-made Heated Rivalry calendar.

Back in November, the pop culture world was forever changed when the gay hockey romance series was finally released on Crave (Canada) and HBO Max (US).

Created by Jacob Tierney and based on Rachel Reid’s book of the same name, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two elite professional hockey players who embark on a passionate, secret romance while maintaining a fierce rivalry on the ice.

Since its two-episode premiere, the show has dominated every corner of the internet, propelling its stars, Storrie and Hudson Williams, to international superstardom.

Following weeks of non-stop press, magazine interviews and countless photoshoots, Storrie checked off another career feat –attending his first-ever 2026 Golden Globes Awards.

Before heading into the venue, the Joker: Folie à Deux star stopped for an interview with Gayle King to discuss the show’s success and his sudden rise to fame.

“Every single day feels different. It’s starting to settle in more and more. Even seeing your face and holding this microphone,” he gushed.

“It just feels good. Honestly, you really can’t process it, and we’ve been doing so much all day, every day, which I honestly think is kind of good. I don’t have time to settle down and let it sink in. It also takes me a little while to emotionally catch up with whatever’s going on.”

Elsewhere in the interview, King shared a fan-made Heated Rivalry calendar with Storrie, revealing that Williams hadn’t seen it either when she interviewed him earlier.

Of course, the 25-year-old had an adorable and cheeky reaction to the calendar, replying: “Imagine Hudson made this. He’s like, ‘No, I’ve never seen this before.’ He’s at home making an Etsy shop. I love how it’s always Hudson facing out, and then me somehow attaching myself to Hudson’s face.

“I’m either touching him or smoking next to him, or licking him. This really makes him look like the IT boy and me the disciple.”

Towards the end of his interview, Storrie shared behind-the-scenes details about his Heated Rivalry casting, revealing that he was about to be fired from his restaurant job the same day he booked the show.

“The day I learned about Heated Rivalry, earlier that day I was sat down by my general manager, who’s amazing. I totally messed up something, and he gave me a write-up and he was like, ‘This is your last straw. If something like this happens, then you’re out,'” he explained.

“I swear to god, I went on my break, got my phone from my locker, looked at it and had a missed call from my agent, and I knew that I got it. So he almost fired me, bless his heart, he’s amazing, and then later that day I was like, ‘By the way, I’m quitting.’ I did like five more shifts there, and then a week after that, I was in Canada.”

Naturally, fans have celebrated Storrie’s interview, with one Heated Rivalry enthusiast on X/Twitter writing: “Connor is so precious, I really can’t handle him.”

Another fan added: “Not him booking it right as he was about to get fired, the stars aligned [for real].”

For more Heated Rivalry content, including Williams' Golden Globes interview with Overcompensating star Mary Beth Barone, click here.