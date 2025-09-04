AFL player Izak Rankine apologises for using homophobic slur: “I’m disappointed in myself”

Australian Football League (AFL) player Izak Rankine has issued a public apology.

Back in August, the Adelaide Crows player made headlines after he was heard using a “highly offensive” homophobic slur during a game against the Collingwood Football Club.

On 20 August, the AFL’s Integrity Unit announced that Rankine had received a four-match suspension for his actions.

“Following an investigation and submissions from Adelaide and Rankine, including compelling medical submissions, Rankine has received a four-match sanction and has been ordered to undertake further Pride In Sport training,” the league said in a press release.

In the same statement, Rankine apologised for his behaviour, adding that he reached out to the Collingwood player in question to say sorry.

Following the AFL’s decision, Rankine has kept a low profile while serving his ban, even travelling overseas to Italy to avoid the spotlight, according to ESPN.

However, on Tuesday (2 September), the 25-year-old athlete broke his silence with a new public apology following his return to Australia.

Speaking to reporters at the Adelaide Airport, Rankine said: “I want to start by saying how deeply sorry I am for what I said. There was no excuse. It was wrong and I take full responsibility. I’m disappointed in myself, and I know I’ve let a lot of people down.

“I want to apologise to anyone that I’ve hurt or offended. I understand that word is offensive, it’s harmful, it’s hurtful and has no place in our game or our society.”

Rankine went on to exclaim that he is in “no way a victim,” before adding that his time away helped him reflect and educate himself on the “weight of his mistake.”

“I’m fully committed to bettering myself in that area. In the next few days, I’ll be standing in front of my teammates, the AFLW and apologising to them personally as they deserve this at the very least,” he continued.

“From here, all I can do is put my head down, work hard and support my teammates in the best way I can and show through my actions that I’m growing and learning from my mistakes. More than anything, I want this club to succeed, so I will be doing everything I can to gain everyone’s trust back and have a positive impact on society and my supporters”

Rankine’s apology comes a few days after former AFL star Mitch Brown came out as bisexual, becoming the first openly queer male player in the league’s 129-year history.

The 36-year-old shared the news in a feature with The Daily Aus, which came together after he sent a DM to journalist Sam Koslowski.

In his interview, Brown said his time in the AFL never afforded him “an opportunity to speak openly or explore your feelings in a safe way,” describing the culture as one of “hyper-masculinity” where “countless” homophobic comments were heard on the pitch.

“When I was growing up at school, the word ‘gay’ was thrown around constantly,” he said. “For a man in Australia, [it was seen as] probably the weakest thing you could be.”

Brown recalled a conversation with teammates about the prospect of showering next to a gay player. One said he’d “rather be in a cage full of lions than have a shower next to a gay man.”

“There’s been so many times in my life that I’ve seen things or heard things and not said anything,“ he explained, “in fear of people thinking that I was gay or bisexual.”

Towards the end of his piece, Brown urged the AFL to foster a “sense of change,“ adding: “My advice to the AFL would be, let’s celebrate the players who may not be the most successful, but are the most important in our community.”

