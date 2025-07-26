15 photos of Love, Victor star Michael Cimino that leave us hot and bothered

When it comes to naming the hunkiest stars in Hollywood, Michael Cimino undoubtedly earns a spot on that list.

The 25-year-old talent first debuted on the scene in the late 2010s, securing roles in an array of film and TV projects such as Limitless Potential (2015), Shangri-La Suite (2016) CBS’ Training Day (2017), and Disney’s Walk the Prank (2018).

While Cimino’s talent reached a wider audience in the 2019 horror film Annabelle Comes Home (2019), it wasn’t until 2020, with his role as Victor Salazar in Hulu’s gay teen series Love, Victor, that he received his big break.

Since then, his star has continued to rise in the acting sphere, with him landing lead roles in the movie adaptation of the popular video game Until Dawn (2025), the Rebel Wilson-led Senior Year (2022), Netflix’s Never Have I Ever (2023), and the Disney animated series Hamster & Gretel (2022-2025).

Cimino has also made waves with his musical talent, releasing several singles and an EP titled i’m somewhere out there.

In May, our favourite Scorpio king sent Gay Twitter into a frenzy when he showcased his stunning body transformation in the Prime Video drama Motorheads.

Following a group of outsiders “in a once-thriving Rust Belt town” who form an unlikely bond over their mutual love of automobiles, the drama also stars Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions), Nathalie Kelley (The Vampire Diaries), Melissa Collazo (One of Us is Lying), Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) and Uriah Shelton (The Glades).

The former GAY TIMES cover star plays Zac Torres, who moves with his twin sister Caitlyn (Collazo) and mother Samantha (Kelley) to her hometown of Ironwood, where they reunite with their uncle Logan (Phillippe) and learn more about their father, who mysteriously disappeared before they were born.

In light of Cimino’s transformation from an innocent twink to a full-on muscular hunk, we’ve curated 15 of his hottest photos from Instagram for you to swoon over.

Check them out below.

