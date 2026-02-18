Tag Warner, the LGBTQ+ media leader recently appointed Chair of Gay Times, has revealed he is working on a long-form literary project.

While details remain under wraps, Warner has signed with Bergstrom Studio for exclusive literary representation.

Founded by agent and novelist Abigail Bergstrom, Bergstrom Studio are a specialist agency, who are “passionate about bringing undiscovered ideas and fresh conversations to the mainstream.” Abigail Bergstrom previously worked in publishing at Simon & Schuster.

The signing looks to be a natural fit – Bergstrom Studio already represents authors that have a deep resonance with Gay Times fans and readers, including Liv Little and Munroe Bergdorf. Little, who published the novel, Rosewater, won the 2024 Randall Kenan Prize for Black LGBTQ Fiction, while Bergdorf’s Transitional was short-listed for the 2024 Polari First Book Prize.

‘I’m thrilled to be working with Tag because he has that rare, instinctive ability to articulate where culture is moving next. He brings together cultural intelligence, leadership and a deep commitment to the queer community. I’m excited to see him bring that clarity and ambition to long-form writing.’

— Abigail Bergstrom

Bergstrom has shepherded over thirty-five titles onto New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller lists, her authors have been listed for literary prizes such as The Orwell Prize and the Women’s Prize for Fiction and nominated for British Book Awards, the Hay Medal Prize for Non-Fiction and the Waterstones’ ‘Book of the Year’ award.

She is recognised across the industry for having built some of today’s biggest book brands.

“I’m truly honoured and excited to be working with Abigail and Bergstrom Studio on my debut long-form literary project, and to bring a more personal voice to the page.”

— Tag Warner

More information will be announced in due course.