Renee Good’s family hires same law firm that represented George Floyd

The family of Renee Good has hired the same law firm that represented the loved ones of George Floyd.

Good, 37, was fatally shot on 7 January in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent named Jonathan Ross.

Although video footage and multiple eyewitness accounts suggest Good posed no imminent threat, federal officials, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, have defended Ross’s actions as “self‑defence” and claimed Good’s conduct was akin to “domestic terrorism”.

These remarks have been widely condemned across the country. A recent YouGov poll shows a stark political divide over the shooting: 61% of Republicans said they viewed it as justified, while 88% of Democrats said it was not.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey weighed in after reviewing the video himself, saying: “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bullshit. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

On 15 January, it was revealed that Chicago-based firm Romanucci & Blandin is investigating Good’s killing on behalf of her family, including her parents, siblings and wife Becca.

“What happened to Renee is wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today’s America,” Antonio M. Romanucci, a founding partner, said in a statement.

Romanucci & Blandin’s investigation into the murder of George Floyd at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin resulted in his family receiving a settlement of $27 million from the City of Minneapolis.

“People in Minneapolis and across this country truly, truly care about what happened to Renee Good on January 7, 2026, and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school,” Romanucci continued.

“They want to know what could and should have been done to let Renee live and pick her child up safely from school that afternoon.”

As Good’s killing continues to spark protests around the world against ICE, police brutality and the Trump administration, a GoFundMe page created by Mattie Weiss and Becka Tilsen has almost $1.5 million. The page describes Good as “pure sunshine, pure love”.

On 9 January, Becca Good expressed her gratitude “to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family” in a statement to MPR News.

She described the outpouring of support as “the most fitting tribute”, writing that “if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind”.

“In fact, kindness radiated out of her,” she continued.

“Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.

“Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow.

“Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole.”

Good closed by thanking the public for respecting her family’s privacy as they grieve, and for helping ensure Renee’s legacy is defined by love.

She said her wife’s memory would be honoured by living her values, “rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division”, and by committing to build “a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”

Those wishing to support Good’s family can find the GoFundMe page here.